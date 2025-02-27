President of Guinea-Bissau visits commando military unit in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

27 February 2025 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, toured one of the commando military units of the Azerbaijani Army on February 27. The Guinea-Bissau delegation was accompanied by Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev.

The delegation was first greeted with a solemn reception ceremony accompanied by a guard of honor.

After inspecting a new simulation tool presented by the Ministry of Defense Industry in the military unit's gym, the President of Guinea-Bissau observed the sports training of military personnel.

The guests toured the indoor shooting range, soldier's dormitory, armory, warehouse, ideological workplace, and other administrative premises, as well as the canteen to get acquainted with the conditions created there.

An exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), weapons, vehicles, special equipment, and other combat equipment produced by the Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as by "RTX" and "Improtex" companies, was demonstrated at the military unit.

The delegation viewed weapons, ammunition, equipment, and combat hardware used by the Azerbaijani Army. The Guinea-Bissau delegation received detailed information about their tactical and technical characteristics and proper usage methods.

In conclusion, gifts were exchanged and commemorative photos were taken.