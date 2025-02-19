Final report on AZAL plane crash near Aktau expected by late 2025

19 February 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The final report on the investigation into the AZAL plane crash near Aktau will be submitted by the end of 2025, Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev stated at a press conference in Astana, Azernews reports.

He noted that, under ICAO standards, such investigations take one year, meaning the report should be completed by December.

The accident occurred on December 25 near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died, while 29 survived.

Preliminary findings suggest the crash resulted from external physical and technical interference in the airspace over Grozny, Russia.