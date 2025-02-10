Azerbaijan’s Consulate in Los Angeles reopens after wildfires

10 February 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

It is worth recalling that, due to wildfires in California that began on January 7, the building housing Azerbaijan’s Consulate in Los Angeles was temporarily evacuated. During this time, the consulate’s operations were carried out remotely.

Azerbaijan’s Consulate in Los Angeles has resumed its activities at its own building, Azernews reports, citing Ayxan Hacızadə, the Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

