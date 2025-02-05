President Ilham Aliyev signs decree to dismiss Mukhtar Babayev as Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources

5 February 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to this effect.

Mukhtar Babayev has been dismissed from his position as Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

