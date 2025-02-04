Preliminary report on AZAL plane crash investigation to be released soon

4 February 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A preliminary report on the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau is expected to be released in the coming days, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev.

During a government briefing, Karabayev stated that the specialists are working diligently.

"As we previously reported, international experts from Azerbaijan, Russia, Brazil (as the manufacturer), CENIPA, and ICAO have been involved in the investigation. They are now in the final stages, and we expect the preliminary report to be published on our official website in the coming days," he noted.

The investigation has been led by a commission under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, with assistance from Brazil’s Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA). The aircraft’s flight recorders, essential for understanding the cause of the crash, were brought to Astana on January 15 for analysis.

The tragic incident occurred on December 25, when the AZAL Embraer-190 passenger jet, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed approximately three kilometers from Aktau Airport. The crash claimed 39 lives out of the 67 people on board, which included 62 passengers and five crew members.

Among the victims were both pilots and one flight attendant, while two other crew members survived. The remaining 27 passengers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The upcoming preliminary report is anticipated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the crash and the contributing factors that led to the tragedy.