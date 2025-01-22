Azerbaijan, Iran explore deeper cooperation and strategic partnership

22 January 2025 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, held discussions with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing developments in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

This meeting followed Mustafayev's visit to Iran for the 16th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation. During the visit, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also met with Mustafayev to explore avenues for deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Discussions centered on current and future collaboration in economic, transport, energy, trade, investment, and humanitarian fields. Both sides highlighted the importance of joint projects and agreements in advancing these areas. According to the IRNA news agency, continuing and strengthening such partnerships could elevate Iran and Azerbaijan to the status of strategic partners.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations, describing their ties as "brotherhood, friendship, and kinship" that transcend borders. He added, "Iran regards the development of relations with neighboring and Muslim countries as a key policy. Relations with Azerbaijan hold particular significance, and we are committed to expanding ties in all areas."

The meetings reaffirmed the shared commitment to fostering deeper cooperation and addressing mutual interests, reflecting the strategic importance of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.