PM Kobakhidze: Azerbaijan is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and a brotherly country

17 January 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

“The economic aspect of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations is also very important. You have wisely highlighted the strategic partnership between our countries. These projects have both strategic and economic significance,” Azernews reports that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said this during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is crucial that such projects continue and new areas are identified. As I have already mentioned, the Republic of Azerbaijan is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and a brotherly country. The deepening of these ties is in our interest, and we place great importance on these relations,” the Prime Minister emphasized.