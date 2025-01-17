Ombudsman calls for international recognition of January 20 tragedy as crime against humanity

17 January 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, issued a statement on the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, urging the international community to acknowledge the event as a crime against humanity and to hold those responsible accountable, Azernews reports.

In her statement, Aliyeva highlighted the events of January 19-20, 1990, when former USSR troops carried out a brutal attack on Azerbaijani civilians protesting the Soviet leadership's biased policies, deportations of Azerbaijanis from historical lands, and Armenia's baseless territorial claims. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 150 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, injured 744, and led to the illegal arrest of 841 people in Baku and other regions.

"This grave crime against humanity aimed to suppress the Azerbaijani people's spirit of national freedom and desire for independence," the statement read. Despite the violence, Aliyeva emphasized that the Azerbaijani people stood with dignity and ultimately regained their independence.

Aliyeva also paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who, despite life-threatening risks, publicly condemned the Soviet leadership's actions during a press conference at Azerbaijan's Permanent Representation in Moscow on January 21, 1990. His leadership was instrumental in giving the events of January 20 a political and legal assessment after his return to power in 1994.

The Ombudsman criticized the failure of international organizations to condemn the tragedy at the time, arguing that this inaction paved the way for further crimes, including the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and acts of genocide. She stressed that the January 20 events grossly violated international law, including the UN Charter and fundamental human rights.

Aliyeva called on international organizations and the global community to adopt a fair stance, urging them to recognize the tragedy as one of the gravest international crimes and ensure that not only the perpetrators but also those who ordered the violence are brought to justice.

The statement was sent to a wide range of international bodies, including the UN, EU, OSCE, OIC, and numerous human rights organizations, as well as Azerbaijani embassies and diaspora groups worldwide. The Ombudsman emphasized that accountability for this crime is vital for ensuring justice and preventing such tragedies in the future.