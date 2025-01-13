Third Kyrgyz citizen injured in AZAL plane crash discharged from hospital

13 January 2025 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The third Kyrgyz citizen injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau has been discharged from the National Hospital, according to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, Azernews reports.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. The tragic incident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

Three Kyrgyz nationals were among those injured. They were transported back to Kyrgyzstan on December 30 for continued medical treatment. On January 8, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the last injured Kyrgyz citizen had been discharged from the hospital, following the earlier release of the other two patients.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash occurred due to physical and technical external interference in the airspace over Grozny, Russia. Authorities continue to investigate the causes of this devastating accident.