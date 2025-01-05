President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Christmas Day

5 January 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country`s Orthodox Christian community on Christmas, Azernews reports.

“I cordially congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas and wish you all good health and happiness,” the head of state said in his message.

“In Azerbaijan, Christians have lived together with representatives of other nations and religions in an atmosphere of friendship, peace and tranquility for centuries. The preservation of ethnic-cultural diversity, rich traditions of tolerance in our country, providing support for the development of intercultural and interreligious dialogue on a global scale are among the priority directions of our policy.

The principles of democratic, legal statehood, progressive state-religion relations have been established in our society. In Azerbaijan, which is recognized as a place of exemplary multiculturalism, everyone enjoys equal rights and freedoms, regardless of language, religion, and ethnicity. Our Christian compatriots are keeping their traditions alive by freely performing rituals and ceremonies in accordance with their beliefs, are closely involved in the social-political, socio-cultural life of Azerbaijan, and fulfill their civic duties honestly,” the President said.

“Christmas, which is a symbol of renewal, faith in the future, feelings of kindness and compassion among people, is solemnly celebrated in Azerbaijan every year. May this bright holiday bring joy and happiness to your families, and blessings to your tables,” President Ilham Aliyev added.