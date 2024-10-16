Azerbaijan, UN Climate Change Conference sign Memorandum of Understanding [PHOTO]

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security cooperation has been signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), Azernews reports.

This announcement was made on COP29's social media page on platform X. The memorandum was signed in Baku during the Pre-COP29 meeting, a preparatory session ahead of the main conference. It outlines the principles and framework for security collaboration both during COP29 and beyond its immediate scope.

The signing of this memorandum solidifies Azerbaijan’s commitment to ensuring a secure and successful COP29 event, furthering cooperation with international partners.

COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan from November 11-22, 2024. The event is expected to bring 70,000 to 80,000 international guests to Baku, transforming it into a global hub for climate discussions.

