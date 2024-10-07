Azerbaijani Ambassador meets Iraqi Deputy PM and MFA

7 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq Nasir Mammadov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Huseyn.

Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Azerbaijani Ambassador on his X that at the meeting, a broad discussion of the bilateral agenda was held between the countries, and the importance of mutual support in international organizations was emphasized.

Ambassador Mammadov expressed his delight regarding his meeting with Iraq's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister and to have broad discussions on close cooperation between the states.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani Ambassador informed the Iraqi minister about the preparations for the upcoming COP29 international event, as well as the initiative of Azerbaijan for a global truce during the event.

---

