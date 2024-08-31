Details of Bahruz Samadov's high treason: What information did he transfer to Armenia?

31 August 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Those working against Azerbaijan are not only the forces in Armenia and Western organisations financed by the Armenian lobbies but also Azerbaijanis working and studying abroad. Although it is extremely disappointing and difficult to say this, the fact is obvious. Moreover, West's comprehensive defense of those persons arrested in Azerbaijan further thrusts them into the limelight and clarifies the facts revealed about their treason.

Bahruz Samadov, a member of the subversive group known as "No War", has been in contact with the representatives of the Special Service Bodies of the Republic of Armenia and the citizens of that country who cooperated with them since 2020, that is, the period of the Patriotic War.

Azernews reports that BakuTv, an Azerbaijani media source has shared detailed information about this in its recent video report.

It was reported that the members of that group always tried to pretend to be supporters of peace and opponents of the war. They mainly defended Armenians and Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and supported the separatists in Garabagh.

It was noted that Irina Safaryan, Lilit Shahverdiyan, Sossi Tatikyan, and others were among the persons with whom Bahruz Samadov contacted.

"It is necessary to pay special attention to Lilit Shahverdyan among the persons we mentioned. This girl from the Garabagh region, which was liberated by Azerbaijan at the time, received a master's degree at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. Even French ambassador to Armenia, Olive Decotini, congratulated her on his "X" on the occasion of her admission to the said Institute," the report says.

In addition, it was emphasized that Decotini's special relationship with Lilit Shahverdiyan is also interesting.

"Considering that the Armenian Special Intelligence Service was founded and developed by France, it is clear that Lilit was not accidentally involved in the Armenian special services."

According to the report, Bahruz Samadov collected information about the important processes taking place in the border regions between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the Garabagh economic region and presented them to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. In addition, within the framework of the fulfillment of those tasks, Bahruz Samadov prepared disinformation and provocative information calculated to create national, ethnic, and religious enmity in the territory of Azerbaijan and shared it on various accounts on social network platforms.

During his correspondence with Irina Safaryan, who works for the Special Service Bodies of Armenia, through the WhatsApp mobile application, Safaryan was instructed to collect and send information on the processes taking place in Garabagh and other regions, the situation regarding the return of internally displaced persons to the territories freed from occupation, as well as the construction works carried out in those territories and other topics. Bahruz Samadov collected all possible information according to what he was instructed about and sent it to Irina Safaryan.

In the video report, it is stated that during the correspondence of Lilit Shahverdyan, who cooperates with the Special Service Bodies of Armenia, through the "Lilit Stepanakert" telegram channel, Bahruz Samadov, who received a specific task from Shahverdyan, collected information about the Azerbaijani citizen whose photo was sent to him and forwarded it to Armenia, against Azerbaijan, with the purpose of hostility he betrayed the state of Azerbaijan by spying on the state and helping the organizations and representatives of a foreign state.

In addition, Yegiya Tashjyan, who cooperates with the Armenian special services, was tasked with gathering information about the activities of Russian peacekeepers once stationed in Garabagh. Besides that, Bahruz Samadov also supported him with information regarding the remarkable processes taking place in the region, as well as radical religious movements in Azerbaijan, including the activities and members of the "Huseiniyyun" criminal group. Samadov provided Tashjyan with extensive information about all the abovementioned processes under the assignment.

It was reported that after the investigation revealed the specific acts, Bahruz Samadov was detained as a suspect on August 21, 2024, and on August 23, 2024, he was arrested for 4 months under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan over high-treason.

The video report emphasized that Bahruz Samadov's anti-Azerbaijani activity does not end only with the mentioned.

"He took part in the event organized by the Armenian diaspora in Prague on the topic of "Ethnic cleansing in Karabakh by the Azerbaijani state, destruction of Armenian cultural heritage", and expressed opinions that served the interests of the Armenian state and were directed against Azerbaijan, including the fact that he was the founder when he participated in that event.

Writing messages on the Telegram group "SAMQ", such as "I am ashamed of my national identity and my blood, I apologize to Azerbaijanis for what they did to Armenians, the only positive movement in Azerbaijan should be directly against the state and identity called Azerbaijan" he organized propaganda against the state of Azerbaijan.

It is stated in the material that Bahruz Samadov was involved in another event organized by the Armenian Church in Prague on May 26, 2024, with the same purpose, and he spoke from the same position there.

