Art of three-colour photography highlighted in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 August 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Russian House in Baku hosted an exhibition and lecture by Rustam Huseynov focussing on the work of the photographer Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky and his colour photographs captured in Azerbaijan in the early of the 20th century.

Researcher Rustam Huseynov spoke in detail about the three-colour photography method used by Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky, his large-scale photographic project, and photographs taken in Azerbaijan in 1905-1915.

Particular attention was paid to the fate of his archive and legacy, the work of historians with his photographs today.

Speaking with Azernews, Rustam Huseynov noted Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky's great talent as an artist and scientist.

"Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky's work stands as not just an artistic photography collection but also as a vital historical record, with a keen focus on architectural heritage, rural life, and traditional attire. For those keen on Azerbaijani history, Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky's legacy is particularly significant due to his vibrant photographs in Baku, as well as the unique depictions of the country's regions and communities in Azerbaijan during the early 20th century," he said.

"Possessing great artistic skills, Prokudin-Gorsky created eye-catching sketches of everyday life, leaving a vivid testament to the characteristics still seen in Azerbaijan today. His photographs are not only artistically valuable but also serve as unique historical documents critical to understanding Azerbaijan's past," he added.

The audience showed a particular interest in the colour photographs from Saatly and Salyan, alongside images showcasing early industrialisation in the region.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz