Ombudsman's Office organizes seminar [PHOTOS]

29 August 2024 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

A seminar on the topic "Protection of the Rights of Foreigners and Stateless Persons Held in Institutions They Cannot Leave Voluntarily" was organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event, held to enhance knowledge and skills in the relevant field, was attended by representatives of various state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and international institutions. Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Bik Lum, the head of the UNHCR Representative Office in Azerbaijan, delivered opening speeches and wished success to the seminar.

The Ombudsman spoke about the importance of improving relevant legislation, enhancing the human rights protection mechanism, and raising awareness in the area of protecting the rights of foreigners and stateless persons. She noted that joint events are organized with local and international organizations, as well as civil society institutions.

S. Aliyeva informed the participants that regular meetings, consultations, and projects are carried out in partnership with specialized international organizations in this field as part of international cooperation.

The Commissioner discussed activities conducted within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism mandate, including visits to institutions that detainees cannot leave voluntarily, and investigations into the treatment and conditions of detention. It was noted that among those visited and whose complaints were investigated were foreigners and stateless persons, and that the protection of their rights is a significant part of the Ombudsman’s work.

Subsequently, representatives from the Ombudsman’s Office, other state institutions, as well as local and international experts, provided detailed information and presentations on the activities carried out in relevant areas and shared international practices. The participants were also informed about innovations achieved in this area within the country, as well as the experience developed by the Ombudsman.

In conclusion, an extensive exchange of views took place on the topic, and participants' questions were answered.

