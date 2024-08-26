CEC to discuss decision on deputy candidate who died in car accident
The Central Election Commission (CEC) will discuss tomorrow the decision on the deputy candidate Nasiman Yagublu, who died in a car accident.
N. Yagublu's candidacy was registered at the Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No.125.
The CEC's tomorrow meeting will discuss the issue and a decision will be made regarding the order of delivering information to the voters regarding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, whose name was mentioned as a candidate in the ballot papers. After that, the district election commission will be given a corresponding task about the steps to be taken.
It should be noted that Nasiman Yagublu, who worked as a teacher at Baku State University, was a historian-professor. He was a candidate for deputy from the Zangilan-Gubadli constituency and had a road accident while returning from a meeting with voters from Zangilan. N. Yagublu was buried today in Baku.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz