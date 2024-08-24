Our accomplishment is embodied in the sustainable urban development process

24 August 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

The entire Azerbaijani people hold great affection for every part of our country, including its cities, provinces, and villages, with their diverse geographical and climatic qualities, rich natural beauty, and unique features.

With the great leader Heydar Aliyev's appeal for unification, the grateful Azerbaijani people laid the groundwork for our nation to achieve independence a second time, and our intelligent, patriotic, and devoted youth provided the inspiration for the broad popular movement.

For nearly 35 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan—which joined the UN in 1992—has been steadily growing. During this period, our nation has made significant strides in the social, economic, and international spheres, ensuring its overall development.

But the Armenian state, which claimed our land and occupied our territory during the early years of our freedom, waged military aggression against Karabakh, an essential part of Azerbaijan. Our cultural treasure - Shusha, Lachin, Kelbajar, and other cities were taken over as a result of the aggression, and the enemy also gained control of a portion of our territory through individuals that sought and obtained power. The Azerbaijani people have endured unimaginable suffering due to this occupation for thirty years.

In 2020, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Great Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, guided by the will of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, gave an order to the victorious army of Azerbaijan, crowned with the liberation of our lands from occupation by valiant sons of our heroic people during the 44-day Second Karabakh - Patriotic War and transition to a qualitatively new stage of governance of our regions.

Our people are commemorating the second anniversary of Lachin's liberation these days. The Armenian Armed Forces took control of the strategically significant Lachin area on May 18, 1992. After our victory in 2020, the Lachin region was given to Azerbaijan on December 1 of the same year, following the trilateral statement of November 10, and on August 26, 2022, the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control. Thus, without any violence, we were able to regain our sovereignty.

With immense pride, the Azerbaijani people are already making their way back to their homeland. In 2023, as part of the Great Return, Lachin residents made the first return to their hometown following a 31-year absence. The president of Azerbaijan met with these residents and gave them the keys to their homes in person. In addition, the president has made seven trips to Lachin in the last three years and has attended the opening of several infrastructure projects. This proves that the construction and reconstruction of our liberated lands are priorities, and also demonstrates Azerbaijan's resolve to maintain peace and calm in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Large-scale creative projects are now produced in Lachin with excellent taste and quality. Here, the settlement strategy is being effectively carried out, and all the prerequisites have been established for the large-scale industrial, transportation, and tourism infrastructure, as well as the return of our compatriots to their ancestral lands. "If there is an image of paradise, then this is it. Spectacular nature, majestic mountains, beautiful buildings and houses—everything is being done with great taste so that both people can live comfortably here, and the modern appearance of the city of Lachin corresponds to Azerbaijan’s achievements,” President Ilham Aliyev said, and his remarks are confirmed by actual actions.

In particular, the United Nations, which responds to the challenges of global settlement policy and the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the 2030 Agenda and oversees the implementation of the Goals, must be closely involved and persistent in this process. This has the potential to enable Azerbaijan to maintain its operations in the liberated areas at a new, globally compliant level.

It is no accident that the greatest worldwide forum for examining rapidly increasing urbanization and its effects on urban development, the World Urban Development Forum, will be held in Azerbaijan in 2026, which constantly hosts globally prestigious events.

This event will provide our nation with the chance to implement as a national concept the cutting-edge, technologically rich urban planning regulations, significant settlement policy procedures, and the national idea of historical heritage protection that is being applied in our native Karabakh.

Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament).

