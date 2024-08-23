Georgian government recalls its ambassador to Azerbaijan ahead of schedule

23 August 2024 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

Zurab Pataradze, Georgia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, has been called back from his position ahead of schedule, Azernews reports.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and has been sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval.

According to the same sources, Pataradze's term was originally set to end on January 1, 2025, and the government has not disclosed the reasons for his early dismissal.

Pataradze was appointed as Georgia's ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2018.

The Georgian embassy in Azerbaijan has not yet provided any comments.



