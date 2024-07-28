Western Azerbaijan Community condemns anti-Azerbaijan provocation at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

28 July 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Western Azerbaijan Community has released a statement on anti-Azerbaijan provocation at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

"During the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the host of the French public TV channel "France 2" made discriminatory political statements against the Olympic values ​​and international law while introducing the teams of Armenia and Azerbaijan. An attempt was made to damage the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and inflame tension in the region with this step, which was undoubtedly ordered by the French government".

The statement also says: The rationality of the French side is completely questionable, given the disgraceful demonstrations that touched the dignity of billions of people at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the provocation against Azerbaijan at the 2024 Paris Olympics and demands France to stop these actions.

