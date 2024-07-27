Naval Forces faculty cadets hold practical classes [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 July 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Under the training plan and program of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev for 2023-2024, practical classes are held with the cadets of Naval Forces faculty, Azernews reports.

First, the cadets were explained the behavior, safety rules and daily activities of the personnel on the vessel.

During the classes at the main command post, tasks on organizing control, bringing warships into a state of readiness for navigation and battle, conducting technical and visual surveillance through a radar station while moving, and organizing signal communications by semaphore flags were accomplished.

At the practical classes held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the safety rules for the management and operation of engines in the vessel’s engine compartment were explained.

The focus of the classes is to further improve the theoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired by the cadets in the training process.



