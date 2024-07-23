Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Egypt on its National Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Egypt on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.
"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people on the occasion of their National Day," the post reads.
Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Arab Republic of #Egypt and its people on the occasion of their #NationalDay.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) July 23, 2024
Happy National Day, Egypt 🇪🇬!@MfaEgypt pic.twitter.com/L1RVlwEkAB
---
