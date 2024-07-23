Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Egypt on its National Day

23 July 2024 13:08 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Egypt on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people on the occasion of their National Day," the post reads.

