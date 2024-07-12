Speaker Gafarova discusses cooperation issues with Belarusian, Ethiopian counterparts

12 July 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

During her business visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, the Chairwoman of the 6th convocation of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, held meetings with Natalya Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, and Agegnehu Teshager, Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia, Azernews reports.

In the meeting with Natalya Kochanova, both parties expressed satisfaction with the development of partnership relations based on the principles of friendship between Azerbaijan and Belarus. They noted the important role of high-level relations between the heads of state of both countries in the current high level of relations and mentioned the intensification of high-level mutual visits and the signing of documents that ensure deeper connections between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

During the conversation, the importance of further development of cooperation in various fields between the two countries was emphasised, and ideas were exchanged regarding the existing opportunities in these areas.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Belarus, both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organisations. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova fondly recalled her official visit to Belarus last month and the meetings she had.

In the meeting with Agegnehu Teshager, the current state and development prospects of relations between the two countries were discussed, and it was stated that there are opportunities for cooperation in several areas.

The meeting highlighted the joint activities of the parliaments of both countries in various international organisations.

Chairwoman Sahiba Gafarova provided information about the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. She recalled Ethiopia's participation in the organisation's conference. Additionally, she emphasised the importance of mutual visits between friendship groups operating within the legislative bodies of both countries.

Agegnehu Teshager praised Azerbaijan's activities within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and commended the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Movement.

The meetings also discussed the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku in November this year. Chairwoman Sahiba Gafarova provided information about the parliamentary conference that the Milli Majlis will organise in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union within the framework of COP29.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz