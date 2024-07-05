Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry reports on recent crimes solved

5 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 5, 32 crimes were registered on the territory of the country, and 1 crime that remained closed from previous periods was solved by the police officers, Azernews reports, citing the MIA.

A total of 32 people, including 30 people who were wanted as debtors, were detained and handed over to them.

14 facts related to drugs and 5 facts related to the seizure and detection of illegally stored weapons were determined. 30 people suspected of committing crimes were detained.

