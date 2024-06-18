Azerbaijan to insure human health during COP29 presidency

18 June 2024 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

During the presidency of COP29, we will try to invest in human health. The main factor is healthcare.

Azernews reports that Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and chief negotiator of COP29, said this in his statement to journalists.

"We are trying to keep the agenda related to COP29 broad. Human health is an important factor. All work is ongoing," he said.

Y. Rafiyev added that the Cabinet of Ministers will decide on opening the land borders of Azerbaijan during COP29.

---

