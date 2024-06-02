Azerbaijan hosts education fair for aspiring US students

2 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Education Alumni Fair has been organized in Azerbaijan for high school and university students, as well as their parents, interested in pursuing education in the US, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event opening ceremony, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara spotlighted the importance of choosing an educational program.

“I thank the fair organizers. It's quite difficult for parents to choose a higher education institution for their children. Over 900 Azerbaijani students studied in the US in the 2022/2023 academic year. This is an increase of more than 25 percent from the previous years. At the exhibition you will get answers to all your questions in this area," he said.

Additionally, Jordan Troisi from the American Councils for International Education Azerbaijan pointed out that during the 2022-2023 academic year, 45 percent of Azerbaijani students in the US received education at the master's level, and the rest at the bachelor's level.

To note, the US Embassy in Baku, in collaboration with American Councils for International Education, has organized the EducationUSA Alumni Fair as an exceptional opportunity for high school and university students, as well as their parents, interested in pursuing education in the US.

The fair featured representatives from more than 35 US universities along with US Embassy exchange programs.

Additionally, the embassy consular staff shared information about student visas.