EU expresses strong commitment to supporting Azerbaijan through AZTAF

31 May 2024 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The European Union takes the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) seriously and has high hopes for supporting Azerbaijan in achieving its goals. Azernews reports that this was stated by Viktor Boykov, head of the cooperation section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, at the second annual report meeting of AZTAF, financed by the European Union and managed by the World Bank.

"The European Union takes the AZTAF program seriously and has high hopes for supporting Azerbaijan in achieving its goals. The AZTAF program covers key areas closely linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is a global challenge and achievement that we must work towards.

Through the AZTAF program, within the framework of the EU’s multi-year program, we are working on important directions such as empowering women’s capital, improving the disability assessment system, developing digital communications, and implementing the ‘smart villages’ program.

The European Union, especially the EU Delegation in Baku, is pleased to support these initiatives in partnership with the World Bank and several UN agencies implementing our projects. Our commitment to enhancing sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience in Azerbaijan remains unwavering."

Boykov emphasized that the progress achieved so far shows that despite the ups and downs, the cooperation continues to advance towards the common goal.

"While analyzing the achievements of the past year, it is important to look to the future, knowing that the European Union and the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan are always ready for cooperation and mutual action," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz