Process of transferring weapons, equipment into summer operation mode continues [VIDEO]

31 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

In accordance with the plan, events on transferring weapons, combat, and special equipment into the summer operation mode continue in all types of troops, military units, and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

In order to ensure uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and military vehicles, the replacement of fuel and lubricants is carried out, the state of electrical systems is checked, and scheduled service is provided at the military units’ maintenance points, taking into account the climatic conditions.

Additionally, military personnel receive training on the seasonal operation guidelines for military vehicles and are informed about safety requirements.

---

