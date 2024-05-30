NGOs from 14 countries issue statement on welcoming Azerbaijan's COP29 activities

30 May 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

NGOs and social activists from United States, Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Australia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Mexico, India addressed a letter to the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum and expressed their strong support for Azerbaijan which is hosting the COP29, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan National NGO Forum published the text of the received application.

"We, the undersigned civil society organizations and social activists, emphasize the importance of COP29, which will be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in November 2024. This event carries great expectations.

As host of COP29, Azerbaijan is committed to creating an inclusive environment where all voices are heard, perspectives are considered, and joint efforts are mobilized to ensure inclusive outcomes.

As advocates of inclusive and collaborative climate action, we strongly believe in the critical importance of NGO participation at COP29.

Acting as stakeholders with deep connections to their communities, NGOs offer unique insights, experiences and perspectives that enrich the deliberations and decision-making processes at COP29. Their participation fosters a sense of ownership, responsibility and solidarity, strengthening collective commitment to address the climate crisis.

We declare our solidarity with Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, COP29 chairmanship and Azerbaijan in supporting a hopeful future for our planet.

Signatures:

1. Peter Gorgiyevsky - Head of the Global Dialogue Forum, Australia;

2. Giyorgy Tatar - Head of the Budapest Center for Dialogue and Prevention of Mass Violence, Hungary;

3. Emma McLennan - EEAS President of the Eastern Alliance for Safe and Sustainable Transport, Great Britain;

4. Nikhil Aziz - representative of the World Service of American Jews, USA;

5. Dr. David Apollus - Chief Executive Officer of the Transatlantic Development Organization, Great Britain (organization with ECOSOC status);

6. Edda Guiberti - President of Tripla Difesa O.N.L.U.S., Italy (organization with ECOSOC status);

7. Evelyn BisonaFonkem - representative of the Association for the Welfare of the Poor, (organization with ECOSOC status);

8. Adetola Ojeniyi - representative of Great Britain and Africa Center for Development and Research - Great Britain (organization with ECOSOC status);

9. Ianna Mallaika Foundation – Netherlands (organization with ECOSOC status);

10. Benjamin Yu - representative of El Pozo de Vida organization, Mexico;

11. Alexia Claydon - NGO expert, Great Britain;

12. Frances Niba - representative of Citizen Advocacy Coalition, Great Britain;

13. Patricia Heideger - representative of the European Environment Bureau, Belgium;

14. Katalin Hartwig - NGO expert, Germany;

15. Felix Masi - founder of "Silent Children" organization, USA

16. Nyang Mitchell - expert, USA;

17. Sana Ullah - Head of Pakistan Youth Organization, Pakistan;

18. Nick Nwolisa - Youth expert, Nigeria

19. Mike Handcock - Head of "Circle of Excellence Group", Australia;

20. Peter Mousaferiadis - head of "Cultural Infusion" organization, Australia;

21. Abdulmajid Amrani - Professor of Batna University, Algeria;

22. Hassina Hemamid - Professor of Batna University, Algeria

23. Shehnazz Nadirshah - representative of MeherRoshani Foundation and Global Dialogue Foundation, India/Australia;

24. Benjamin Bickford - expert, Australia;

25. Priyanga Premaratne - Researcher at International University of Sunshine Coast Development, Australia;

26. Uzma Nahid - founder of "Solution for You" organization, Pakistan;

27. Anumnu Ikenna Michael - Good Wash Foundation Health and Environment Representative, Nigeria;

28. Alphonse Raj - Representative of Rural Reconstruction and Development Project, India;

29. Vera Daniel - Representative of African Youth for Transparency, Nigeria;

30. Elong Emilienne-Alice, representative of "GDF" Unity in Diversity, Cameroon.

