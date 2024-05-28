President of Hungary congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

28 May 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow me to express my congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan's national holiday, Independence Day.

I am pleased that, in recent years, our countries have developed a multifaceted cooperation based on mutual respect and appreciation. Hungary attaches great importance to deepening the friendly relations with Azerbaijan, for which our enhanced strategic partnership provides an excellent basis.

I can assure you that I remain committed to further strengthening our multifaceted political, economic and cultural relations. I hope that in future we will have the opportunity to exchange views in person on our common issues.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Tamás Sulyok

President of Hungary"

---

