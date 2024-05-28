ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in Aghdam

28 May 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

On May 28, a mine incident occurred in the territory of the village of Sirkhavand in the Aghdam district, Azernews reports that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a joint statement.

The statement mentioned that an employee of the Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Yusubov Hasil Eldar oglu, born in 1997, while on duty in the Sirkhavand village was hit by anti-personnel mine, resulting in traumatic amputation of his left leg ankle.

He was promptly evacuated to the hospital.

---

