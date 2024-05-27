Azerbaijan calculates mines spotted in liberated territories over past week [PHOTO]

27 May 2024 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

The agency said that during demining operations from May 20 to 26, 2024, in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 172 anti-personnel mines, 32 anti-tank mines, and 274 unexploded ordnances were discovered and neutralized.

A total of 1,164 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by the ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz