Weapons, ammunition were discovered in Khankendi

23 April 2024

A large number of weapons and ammunition were found in the territory of Khankendi city, Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Internal Ministry.

It was noted that four automatic weapons of different brands, two rifles, two pistols, eight grenades, three lighters, two explosives, 18 cartridge combs, 1,930 cartridges of different calibers, seven bayonets, and knives were found in Khankendi city by the actions of the police officers and the found ammunition was taken away.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

