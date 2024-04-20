Jeyhun Bayramov receives outgoing ambassador of Iran

20 April 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic tenure in the country, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two states, which are built on historical roots, on the basis of mutual respect. It was emphasized that important steps have been taken to develop relations in political, economic, trade, and other directions.

According to information, Bayramov also pointed out that the development of relations between the two countries in regional and multilateral frameworks, regional formats such as 3+3 are functioning effectively.

Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi thanked for the support given to him during his diplomatic activity. He noted that all opportunities were mobilized for the development of bilateral relations during his work as an ambassador, and stressed that he is sure that the future ambassador will spare no effort to further develop these relations.

Furthermore, other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov wished Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi success in his future endeavors.

---

