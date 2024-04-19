AZERNEWS releases another print issue

19 April 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on April 19.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Reviving agriculture through promoting economic diversity"; "Azerbaijan-Russia relations overpower misconceptions about future of Garabagh"; "Navigating challenges in trade turnover amidst global uncertainties"; "New project launched to promote country's musical and architectural heritage" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

