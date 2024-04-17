Baku Engineering University & BS-Avtomatika LLC ink agreement on cooperation

17 April 2024 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Engineering University and BS-Avtomatika LLC signed an agreement on cooperation, Azernews reports.

The University noted that the document signed by the rector Yagub Piriyev and the director of MMC Pünhan Seyidov aims to cooperate on the mutual use of material and technical bases and human resources of the parties in the training of specialists in automation, electronics and energy-oriented specialties at the university.

According to the agreement, which contains many directions, the parties support the project of enriching the information resources of the library-information system of the university, organizing students' production experience, as well as excursions to the production areas of "BS-Avtomatika", creating specialized workplaces, equipping with appropriate equipment and software, creating career opportunities for graduates, etc. they will cooperate in such areas.

In addition, it is planned to involve the leading specialists of LLC in the teaching process, as well as in the management of students' graduation works and master's theses. For this purpose, it is planned to establish a branch of the University's Department of Automation, Telecommunications and Energy in the building of "BS-Avtomatika", where BMU specialists will conduct trainings within the programs of various courses to the employees of the structures served by MMC.

The signing ceremony concluded with discussions on other issues of interest between the parties.

---

