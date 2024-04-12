Azerbaijan Army hold meeting with servicemen on eve of Ramadan holiday [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, events aimed at enlightening servicemen about national-spiritual values and patriotism continue, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As part of the events, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, Baku State University, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison visited military units and held meetings with personnel.

During the meetings with the servicemen, discussions on the statehood and military history of Azerbaijan, as well as on other topics were held, and servicemen’s questions were answered.

---

