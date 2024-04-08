Meeting with newly appointed Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy held at MFA

8 April 2024 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Today a meeting was held with Orxan Zeynalov, who has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the participation of the minister and the leadership team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports, citing the official “X” account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Our diplomat was thanked for his long-term diplomatic activities, and success was wished to him in his new position.

Bu gün Xarici İşlər Nazirliyində nazir və rəhbər heyətin iştirakı ilə Azərbaycan Respublikasının energetika nazirinin müavini təyin edilmiş Orxan Zeynalov ilə görüş keçirilib.



Uzunmüddətli diplomatik fəaliyyətinə görə diplomatımıza təşəkkür edilib və ona yeni vəzifəsində… pic.twitter.com/hvVTJ6ZLJU — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 8, 2024

---

