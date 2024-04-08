Azerbaijani ombudsman - violating international law and norm, Armenian side deprevide people to get information on their missing relatives

8 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The recently identified remains of Basira Magerramova and Vagif Magerramov, who disappeared during the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in February 1992, were buried, the statement of Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva said, Azernews reports.

The statement noted that the remains of members of one family who were victims of discrimination and ethnic cleansing were found 32 years later in a mass grave on the territory of Khojaly district.

"This fact once again proves Armenia's commission of war crimes and its violation of the norms of international humanitarian law. We once again remind that the Armenian side, flagrantly violating the norms of international law for almost 30 years, deprived the families of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis of the right to receive information about them, evading providing information to Azerbaijan about the places of mass graves," the statement reads.

To note, the remains of two more persons (a married couple) found in the mass grave in Khojaly were buried on April 6.

The remains of Magerramova Basira and Vagif Magerramov, who disappeared during the Khojaly genocide, were reburied on April 6 in Baku at the cemetery of the Zabrat settlement.

Meanwhile, investigations continue in connection with the fact of the discovery of a mass grave during excavation works carried out within the framework of capital reconstruction and construction works in the center (near the former carpet factory) of the city of Khojaly liberated from occupation.

Investigation of the human remains revealed that they belonged to at least 18 people, among whom four were presumably minors. They had been subjected to torture, physical violence, and ill-treatment. They had not been buried individually following religious rites, their bodies had not been properly preserved for identification, and they had not been marked with signs to determine their location.

Additionally, several indicators suggest that the human remains found were buried at least 25 years ago.



