Mevlud Çavuşoğlu pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs [PHOTOS]

4 April 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by the Head of the Turkish Parliament's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and former Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the National Leader`s tomb, Azernews reports.

The Turkish delegation also paid tribute to the National Leader’s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity and placed flowers at their graves. They also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

They then visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918 and put a wreath at the monument.

---

