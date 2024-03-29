Iran replaces envoy over reporter interviewing him at Islamic Republic's embassy without hijab

29 March 2024 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi will be replaced by a new envoy, Azernews informs, citing foreign media as reported by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Thus, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry, ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi will be replaced by a new envoy. The foreign Ministry announced on Friday, after hardline media called for his resignation over a photo that showed an Azerbaijani reporter interviewing him at the Islamic Republic's embassy without hijab.

Note that Abbas Mousavi is an Iranian career diplomat. He was spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran from 2019 to 2020. In August 2020, he was appointed as an ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan.

