Secretary-General appoints Azerbaijan's Rasul Baghirov UN Resident coordinator in Belarus

29 March 2024 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Rasul Baghirov of Azerbaijan as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Belarus, with the host government’s approval. His start date is March 30, Azernews reports.

Dr. Baghirov brings more than 25 years of experience in human development, health, education, and social protection. He currently serves as the Head of Country Strategy and Support Unit within the Director-General’s Office at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.

Prior to that, he led the WHO multi-country office in Samoa, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau; steered programme management and health systems in multiple WHO duty stations across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Western Pacific; and served with the World Bank Group, where he collaborated closely with governments, civil society organisations, partners, and donor communities to design and implement evidence-based policies and services.

Dr. Baghirov holds professional degrees in medicine, general management, and health economics from universities spanning Baku, London, Nottingham (United Kingdom), and Aberdeen (United Kingdom).

