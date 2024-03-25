Chairman of Azerbaijani parliament met with his Serbian counterpart

25 March 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia Ana Brnabic within the framework of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current state of high-level relations between the two countries, and the development of cooperation in political and economic, as well as a number of other fields was brought to attention.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that high-level relations between the heads of state make important contributions to the strengthening of friendship between the two countries and peoples. She emphasized that these relations are successfully continued between the parliaments of the two countries. Recalling her official visit to Serbia with pleasure, Gafarova said that the meetings and discussions held during the visit made it possible to further expand the relations between the legislative bodies. The parties also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding cooperation between friendship groups and parliamentary committees.

The Speaker of the Serbian Parliament congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential elections held in Azerbaijan and pointed out that she followed the elections held in free and democratic conditions with the parliamentary observation mission of Serbia. Emphasizing that her country is interested in the further expansion of relations with Azerbaijan in various fields, the speaker of the Parliament of Serbia said that the relations between the legislative bodies play an important role in deepening the relations between the states.

The parties criticized the double standards observed in the system of international relations, including in international organizations, especially in PACE, saying that this contradicts the tasks or mission of the institution.

The meeting also noted the importance of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and the Serbian side congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting this important international event.

It was reported that in protest against the non-approval of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation at the PACE, the Serbian parliament appealed to the organization and called for the cancellation of this decision. Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude to the Serbian side for this step.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other topics of mutual interest.

