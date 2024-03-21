Spokesperson: It is absurd that France accuses Azerbaijan of using force without any basis

21 March 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizade commented on the views expressed by the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the meeting with the Armenian community.

According to Azernews, A. Hajizadeh noted in this regard: "We strongly condemn the groundless claims made by the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal against Azerbaijan on March 20 during the annual event of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France and unilaterally defending Armenia.

We remind the French Prime Minister, who condemned the anti-terrorist measures taken against the remnants of the Armenian armed forces stationed in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories and accused Azerbaijan of allegedly occupying Armenian territories, that the measures implemented by the Azerbaijani side are in violation of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the former Armenia of the UN Security Council, of which France is a permanent member. - It is fully compatible with the resolutions on the Azerbaijan conflict.

It is absurd that France, which does not oppose Armenian aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, which has continued for nearly thirty years, as well as Armenia's occupation of 8 villages in Azerbaijan, accuses Azerbaijan of using force without any reason.

Once again, we call on the French side to learn from its history, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and to stop such provocative statements."

