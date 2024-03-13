Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 13 2024

UN Deputy Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

13 March 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)
UN Deputy Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

Miguel Angel Moratinos, UN Deputy Secretary General and High Representative of the Organization's Alliance of Civilizations, will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

He will participate in the 11th Global Baku Forum to be held in Baku on March 14-16.

Recall that 10th Global Baku Forum, under the motto “The world of today: challenges and hopes,” held in Baku on March 9-11, 2023, with the organisational support of “the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC),

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more