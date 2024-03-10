Baku hosts final day of FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics

10 March 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

The final day of the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

Final competitions in exercises on five apparatuses will be held today. Winners and prize-winners will be determined among representatives of men's gymnastics in pommel horse, horizontal bar, and vault exercises, and among representatives of women's gymnastics - in floor exercise and balance beam exercises.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

---

