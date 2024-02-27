Azerbaijani Ecology Minister discusses with ICC Secretary General preparations for COP29

27 February 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A meeting was held between Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) John Denton and Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Minister Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The meeting discussed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year, and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.

---

