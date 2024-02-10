ANAMA reveals details of explosion in Khojavend

10 February 2024 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Latif

The police received information about the explosion of a military device in a beekeeping farm in Chartar village of Khojavend district, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) announced the details of the explosion, noting that the incident happened when the beekeeper Samir Alasgarov, born in 1996, touched the detonator of the hand grenade he found on the ground while collecting beehives.

As a result of the explosion, Alasgarov was injured in his right hand and his 3 fingers were amputated.

ANAMA urged citizens to observe safety rules, not to touch unfamiliar objects, and to pay attention to all danger signs.

---

