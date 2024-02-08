Training is underway in Separate Combined Arms Army [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

8 February 2024 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

In accordance with the combat training plan for the 2024 academic year, classes are held in the Separate Combined Armed Forces Army, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence.

Learning the duties, clarification of the tasks of the units, units' withdrawal to the assembly areas on alert, covert management, and execution of suddenly emerging tasks are worked out while bringing the troops to various levels of combat readiness in the lessons and classes held following the "Combat Training Plan of the 2024 Training Year of the Combined Arms Army".

The lessons and classes held in order to increase the knowledge and skills of the personnel, to maintain the high-level combat readiness of the units, and to ensure stable, uninterrupted, and operative management will be continued regularly during the training year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz