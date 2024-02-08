APA: We have witnessed yesterday's high-profile presidential election

8 February 2024 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

On February 8, the observation mission of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held a press conference on the results of the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the press conference, the head of the observation mission, Mohammad Reza Majidi, said they had witnessed yesterday's presidential election at a high level.

Assemblymember Ilyas Topsakal said that they conducted observations in 6 districts in Baku and several points in regions.

"We can say that the elections in Azerbaijan are an electoral process that was held at the highest level in the world regarding security. We also noticed that the technical specialists conducting the election process are very well prepared for this process.

We also participated in the vote-counting process. In this process, we witnessed that President Ilham Aliyev received a huge number of votes. This is a great success from the point of view of democracy," Topsakal said.

