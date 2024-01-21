Jordanian media write about the January 20 tragedy

21 January 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

The leading Jordanian newspaper Al-Anbat, as well as the electronic news portals Ammonnews, Sarayanews, Jordanzad, Nayrouz, Marayanews, johinanews and orobanews with a wide readership, published the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports. On the basis of the statement issued by the Embassy to the local press on the anniversary, articles titled "Azerbaijan commemorates the victims of the Black January massacre of 1990" and "January 20: the day of sadness and pride of the Azerbaijani people" were published.

The articles mention the crime committed by the military forces of the former Soviet empire in Azerbaijan on the night of January 19-20, 1990. It is noted that this tragedy is a crime against human values, that during the events of January 20, which resulted in the murder of innocent people, severe moral and material damage was caused to Azerbaijan, and all the rights of the people were violated.

The articles also state that the tragedy of January 20 is engraved in the memory of the Azerbaijani people as a page of sadness and grief, as well as pride and heroism. Every year on the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, it is emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan commemorate the martyrs of January 20 with deep respect, people flock to the Alley of Martyrs, lay flowers on the graves of the heroic children of the Motherland, and remember their role in the freedom struggle with feelings of gratitude.

